Irving PD Seeks Suspect in Fatal Hit and Run

Irving, Texas, July 14, 2022 – The Irving Police Department is requesting information regarding the whereabouts of a suspect in a fatal hit & run crash that occurred on June 6, 2022, near the intersection of North Beltline Road and Conflans Road. Investigators have identified 29-year-old Daniel Quiroz Cabrera of Grand Prairie, Texas as the suspect. The Irving Police Department requests anyone with information to contact us at (972) 273-1010 (24hrs) and reference case #22-15456. Additionally, you may submit tips to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

SOURCE: Irving Police Department