July 15, 2022

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Irving PD Seeks Suspect in Fatal Hit and Run

John Starkey 42 seconds ago 1 min read

Photo provided by the Irving Police Department

Irving, Texas, July 14, 2022 – The Irving Police Department is requesting information regarding the whereabouts of a suspect in a fatal hit & run crash that occurred on June 6, 2022, near the intersection of North Beltline Road and Conflans Road. Investigators have identified 29-year-old Daniel Quiroz Cabrera of Grand Prairie, Texas as the suspect. The Irving Police Department requests anyone with information to contact us at (972) 273-1010 (24hrs) and reference case #22-15456. Additionally, you may submit tips to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

SOURCE: Irving Police Department

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

2 min read

ERCOT Issues Conservation Appeal

4 days ago Staff
1 min read

Celebrate Coppell Celebrate 4th of July With Parade Down Parkway [PHOTOS]

1 week ago Ariel Graham
1 min read

Sparks and Stripes Parade Brings 4th of July Fun To Main Street [PHOTOS]

1 week ago John Starkey