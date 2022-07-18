Lone Star Youth Orchestra 2022-2023 Season Auditions Coming Soon

The Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra will be holding auditions for the Lone Star Youth Orchestra’s 2022-2023 Season on Saturday, August 20th and Saturday, August 27th at the Irving Arts Center. Audition information and other details about the youth orchestra may be found online at www.lascolinassymphony.org/lsyo.

Auditions are by appointment only. Students can expect to perform two scales, a solo of their choice, and 2-3 excerpts that have been preselected for their instrument. E-mail the LSYO Manager at education@lascolinassymphony.org to request a registration form. Upon registration completion, the LSYO Manager will contact parents to schedule the audition.

The audition fee of $25 per student is fully refundable (provided that the student shows up for his/her scheduled audition). There are no other fee requirements to participate in the Lone Star Youth Orchestra.

Audition slots are filling fast (very few slots remain for strings) and space is limited. Students should reserve their slot as soon as possible. No walk up auditions will be accepted.

Based in Irving, TX, the Lone Star Youth Orchestra is the only “tuition-free” youth orchestra in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The orchestra is open to all middle school and high school students residing in the DFW Metroplex. Rehearsals are held on Wednesday evenings (6:30 to 9:00 p.m.) from early September through mid-May. The LSYO presents several public concerts during the season (Nov. 9, Mar. 8, and May 17).

These talented youths are given the opportunity to supplement and enhance their music education by learning symphonic literature through high-quality orchestral and ensemble training with the very best in the field. Selected students have the opportunity to perform with the Garland Symphony Orchestra and the Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra through our side-by-side concerts, and students may also compete for scholarship opportunities and guest artist spots through our annual concerto competition.

Each year, the Lone Star Youth Orchestra provides our community with a season of exciting concerts. Through master classes with distinguished professors and building connections with professional musicians, 98% of our students go on to higher education. In fact, many students who have graduated concurrently with the LSYO have been granted scholarships at prestigious music institutions such as Juilliard (New York), the Curtis Institute of Music (Philadelphia), and the Royal College of Music (London). Likewise, LSYO alumni include an abundance of community leaders, professionals, and educators.

The Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra’s mission is to enhance the quality of life in our growing and diverse community by inspiring, entertaining and involving citizens and organizations through music concerts of superior cultural and educational value. The Lone Star Youth Orchestra is an education initiative of the Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra.

SOURCE: Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra