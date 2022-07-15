Rebecca Ferguson

Rebecca Jean “Becky” Ferguson, 81, a long-time resident of Irving, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Born July 1, 1941 in Kermit, Texas, she was the daughter of Burl Shinn and Marsha Lea Estes Shinn. She has one brother C. E. Shinn and one sister Carolyn Wisdom. She married William D. Ferguson March 26, 1960 in Stephenville, Texas. They lived in Irving and then in Chicago, Illinois before returning to Irving in 2000. She was a loving wife and mother and an extraordinary homemaker. During her child raising years, she served as PTA President and on numerous boards in the Irving School System. She was a member of the League of Women Volunteers with the Irving Salvation Army. She served as a Deacon at the Presbyterian Church in Lake Forest, Illinois. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Bill, of Irving; two sons, Greg Ferguson and wife Lucinda of Coppell, and Scott Ferguson of Irving; two daughters, Elizabeth Scheetz and husband Steven of Coppell and Catherine Petersen and husband David of Coppell; nine grandchildren, Tyson Ferguson and wife Sami, Austin Ferguson and wife Loren, Mary Kathryn Ferguson, Morgan Scheetz, Ryan Scheetz, Rachel Scheetz, Claire Cook and fiancé Blake Hensel, Charlotte Petersen, and Delaney Petersen; and two great granddaughters, Juniper Ferguson and Stella Jean Ferguson. Visitation was Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Colonial Funeral Home of Irving, 606 West Airport Freeway 75062. The funeral was 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022 in the funeral home chapel followed by a family graveside burial at West End Cemetery in Stephenville, Texas. Pallbearers were Tyson Ferguson, Austin Ferguson, Morgan Scheetz, Ryan Scheetz, Steven Scheetz, and David Petersen

Continue Reading