Shirley Baring

Shirley Bounds Baring died April 8, 2022 at her home in San Jose, CA. Shirley was born April 5, 1935, in Mansfield, Arkansas. She grew up in Arkansas but lived in Texas for most of her 87 years before moving to California. Shirley graduated from Mary Hardin-Baylor with a degree in Education. She worked as a teacher and spent most of her career teaching at Crockett Jr. High in Irving, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Ray Baring. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Rayanne and Mark Gustlin of California; her son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Nicole Baring of Florida; her grandchildren, Kyle and Zach Gustlin and Elliott and Bryn Baring. Shirley was an active member of her church, AAUW, ADK and other community activities throughout her life. A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Irving. Memorial donations may be made in Shirley’s name to the Dr Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research.

