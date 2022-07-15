Vivian Martin

Vivian Muriel Martin , age 101 , loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, passed away July 4, 2022 in Springtown , Texas. Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Agnes Baptist Church, Springtown, TX. Inurnment: Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Ardmore, OK. Vivian was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Guy C. Bowen and Zora M. Sloan . She lived a full, fun and busy life, enjoying competitive roller skating, square dancing, playing the organ and piano, traveling and even tried Ziplining at the age of 94! Vivian also won the titles of Ms. Mature Irving 1990 and Mrs. Texas Senior America 1991. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne F. Martin; her sister, Juanita Zschoche; and her brother, Ray C. Bowen. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Hensley (Tom), Hot Springs Village, AR; Sandra Lambour (Bob), Easley S.C.; Shirley Rapp (Mike) Springtown, TX; and son, Gary Martin (Paula), Ardmore, OK.; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was loved and will be missed and remembered by all her relatives and friends who knew her.

