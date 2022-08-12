Carolyn Elizabeth Carpenter, 78 of Corsicana, passed away August 3, 2022, in Corsicana. She was born in Walters, Oklahoma to Coy and Lucy Herrin. Carolyn was a member of First United Methodist Church for 40+ years. She was always busy, never sat idle. She helped make care packages, pillows and had pin pals for the military. She loved to sew and cook and spending time with her grandchildren, Rafe and Teagan. She was a wonderful wife and mother taking care of her family and was always willing to help anyone who she saw needed her. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters. She leaves behind her husband of 52 years, Dale Carpenter Jr, her son Stoney Carpenter, grandchildren Rafe and Teagan, sister Mary Drake and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 2:00 pm.

Online guest book available www.griffin-roughton.com

Arrangements by Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home, Corsicana.

