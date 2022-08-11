Carrollton – During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD must return to charging for school meals and offering free and reduced-price meals based on student eligibility. Starting on August 10, 2022, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD will begin providing letters to the households of the children in the district about these 2022-2023 eligibility benefits and actions households need to take to apply. Applications have become available online and may be accessed by visiting www.nlappscloud.com. Paper applications will only be available at www.cfbisd.edu/nutrition. No applications will be mailed to households.



The application will determine a child’s eligibility for free and reduced-price meals and may assist in the determination of eligibility for other state or federal benefits. Only one application needs to be completed per household. Schools will notify the household of the child’s eligibility. The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) administers school nutrition programs in Texas and offers an eligibility calculator at www.SquareMeals.org/ProgramEligibility.

Decisions regarding payment for school meals are made at the national-government level, not by the district, district’s Student Nutrition Department, or TDA. The dedicated staff at Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is looking forward to serving healthy, balanced meals to students in the new school year. These meals, whether paid, free, or reduced-price, offer a good source of nutrition for children.

Criteria for Free and Reduced-Price Meal Benefits to Start School Year 2022-2023



The following criteria will be used to determine a child’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits:



Income

Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels



Categorical or Automatic Eligibility

Households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)



Program Participant

Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster; Child’s enrollment in Head Start or Even Start



Income Eligibility

For those households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income, an adult in the householdmust complete and submit the online free and reduced-price meal application at www.nlappscloud.com or fill out the paper, free and reduced-price meal application and return it to the Meal Benefits Clerk located in the Student Nutrition Office at 1505 Randolph St. Carrollton, Texas 75006. Those individuals filling out the application will need to provide the following information:

Names of all household members

Amount, frequency, and source of current income for each household member

Last 4 digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application or, if the adult does not have a social security number, check the box for “Check if no SSN” Signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct



Categorical or Program Eligibility

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is working with local agencies to identify all children who are categorically and program eligible. Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD will notify the households of these children that they do not need to complete an application. Any household that does not receive a letter and feels it should have should contact the Meal Benefits Clerk in Student Nutrition Office at 972.968.6390. Any household that wishes to decline benefits should contact the Meal Benefits Clerk as well. Applications may be submitted anytime during the school year. The information households provide on the application will be used to determine eligibility. Applications may also be verified by school officials at any

time during the school year.



Determining Eligibility

Under the provisions of the free and reduced-price meal policy, the Meal Benefits Clerk will review applications and determine eligibility. Households or guardians dissatisfied with the Reviewing Official’s eligibility determination may wish to discuss the decision with the Reviewing Official on an informal basis. Households wishing to make a formal appeal for a hearing on the decision may make a request either orally or in writing to Kristen Hess Saunders MS, RD, LD, SNS, CTSBO, Director of Student Nutrition at 1505 Randolph Street, Carrollton, Texas 75006 at 972.968.6390.



Unexpected Circumstances

If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the Student Nutrition Office at 972.968.6390. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household’s income falls at or below the attached current income eligibility guidelines. In the operation of child feeding programs, no child will be discriminated against because of race, sex, color, national origin, age, or disability. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

SOURCE: Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD