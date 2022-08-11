Central Fire Station Public Meeting Set for August 25

Irving—The city of Irving will hold a public meeting to unveil plans and receive community feedback on a proposed Central Fire Station to be located in the Heritage District. The Thursday, Aug. 25, meeting will be held between 6 and 7 p.m. in the Heritage Senior Center, 200 S. Jefferson Street.

In the early days of Irving, the State of Texas Fire Insurance Board recommended the city require 20 men to serve as its volunteer fire department. In the 1920s, Irving was a community of 400 residents, but it was quickly growing into a thriving municipality with a water system, electric service, school district, and volunteer fire department.

Over the past century-plus, the Irving Fire Department has grown into a force of 378 sworn firefighters, who serve the city’s over 256,000 residents through 12 fire stations.

To build the new fire station, Irving’s first station and jail will be demolished, as will the Community Building, located at 135 S. Jefferson Street. Residents are asked to provide their feedback about the designs for the $6.9 million project, which is expected to be completed in 2024.