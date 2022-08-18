City Requests Feedback with Citizen Satisfaction Survey

Coppell—The city of Coppell has released a Citizen Satisfaction Survey, which can be found at https://t2m.io/x9M8o5u8 to encourage residents to provide feedback on how the city is doing. The survey is intended to help city leadership better understand the community’s needs, priorities, and concerns. The survey will be open from Aug. 15 to Sept. 9.

“This is an opportunity for all of our residents to share their thoughts on the services we provide and let us know if there are areas that need improvement or need to be prioritized,” Vicki Chiavetta, deputy city manager, said. “We want to make sure everyone has a chance to be heard.”

The city of Coppell has conducted satisfaction surveys every couple of years since 1994. This year, city leadership contracted with OnPointe Insights to provide a statistically accurate survey. The survey was designed to be quicker, easier, and more convenient for residents to take than previous surveys, and participants are able to complete the survey from a laptop, tablet, or mobile device. It is expected that the survey will take between 8-12 minutes to finish.

“We wanted to ensure that the survey was as easy to complete as possible,” Chiavetta said. “The survey is relatively quick, and you can even use the microphone on your mobile phone to record any written responses to save you the trouble of typing your response out.”

The survey can be accessed by visiting https://t2m.io/x9M8o5u8, or you can easily scan one of the many QR codes available in various city facilities and on city platforms.

Whether you’ve called Coppell home for ten months or ten years, your opinion is crucial in making sure the city continues to provide the best service to residents.

SOURCE City of Coppell