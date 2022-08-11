Rambler Continues Innovating at 20 Years Old

Rambler Newspapers began 20 years ago in the garage of a home on Senter Valley in Irving.

Since those early days, the Rambler has gone through a number of changes. We have welcomed many staff members, only to see them leave us to continue their personal journeys of growth. Some still keep in touch, and from time to time, some come back to see us. And sadly, we have lost a few on the way.

For 16 years, our offices were on S. Rogers St. in a building owned by Marvin Randle, and we appreciate everything Marvin did to support the paper.

Recently, we moved our offices to 132 E. 2nd Street in Irving where we currently rent space in the Mason’s Lodge 1218. It has been a big change for us, but ultimately one we feel benefits the company.

But our biggest change so far is underway. Rambler Newspapers is working to become a 501(c)(3) organization. This change will necessitate that we (John and Stacey) give up ownership of the Rambler as it becomes a public organization. Don’t worry, we’ll still be here, but as time goes on, our roles will change.

When the paperwork goes through, probably sometime early next year, Rambler Newspapers will become the Texas’ first paid circulation paper to become a non-profit entity. We will be breaking new ground, and we will need your input and your help more than ever.

But for now, we are excited to have been able to have been a part of the lives of the people of Irving, Coppell, and Grand Prairie week-in and week-out for 20 years, and we hope to continue for many more years.

One final thought: a representative for a big Dallas paper once told us the Rambler would last about 4 months. More than 19 years later, the Rambler continues to represent you and your community.