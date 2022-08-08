TxDOT To Close SH 183 Lanes Aug 12-14

Beginning Friday, Aug. 12, TxDOT will be demolishing a bridge that spans over State Highway (SH) 183. Full closures of main and express lanes will be in place throughout the weekend.

8 p.m., Friday, Aug., 12 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13: SH 183 eastbound main lanes will be completely closed from Maryland Drive to Regal Row.

8 p.m., Friday, Aug., 12 to 8 p.m., to Sunday, Aug. 14: All SH 183 west- and eastbound express lanes will be completely closed. Eastbound closure will be from Loop 12 to Maryland Drive. Westbound closure will be from Grauwyler Road to Loop 12.

8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14: All SH 183 westbound main lanes will be completely closed from Grauwyler Road to Loop 12.

Detour signs will be in place directing motorists. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and to expect heavy traffic delays. Those traveling to and from DFW Airport and Love Field should consider alternate routes and leave early to reach their destinations on time.

This work is part of the ongoing $301 million Irving Interchange project that will reconstruct the interchanges at SH 183, SH 114, Loop 12 and Spur 482. The project is anticipated to complete in mid-2023, weather permitting. TxDOT is urging motorists to use caution in the work zone. Visit DriveTexas.org for the latest road closures on this project and others.

SOURCE: City of Irving