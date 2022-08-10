Yaser Said Found Guilty of Murder

Dallas—Fourteen years after Amina (18) and Sarah Said (17) were murdered, a Dallas jury found their father, Yaser Abdel Said (65), guilty of capital murder. The young women were shot multiple times, and their bodies were found, abandoned inside their father’s taxicab near the Omni Mandalay Hotel in Las Colinas on New Year’s Day 2008.

Yaser Said fled from authorities. He was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list in 2014. He hid for 12 years until his arrest in 2020.

After six days of testimony, the jury deliberated for three hours before delivering the guilty verdict to the judge on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Prosecutors did not pursue the death penalty. Judge Chika Anyiam gave Said the mandatory life sentence.

Said also faces a charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. He was captured in Denton County in August of 2020.

Said’s son, Islam, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and his brother, Yassein, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for helping Said evade capture.