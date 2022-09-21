City of Coppell Works with Dallas County on Scheduled Mosquito Spraying in Response to Positive West Nile Virus Samples

COPPELL, TX – The City of Coppell received notification that confirmed the presence of West Nile

Virus (WNV) in mosquito traps located in the 418 block of Copperstone Trail and the 440 block of

Cooper Lane. Dallas County Health and Human Services will conduct targeted spraying in Routes 5

and 6 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. tonight, Tuesday, September 20 and Wednesday, September 21,

weather permitting.



Spraying will occur in the area shown on the map as Routes 5 and 6.



Route 5 is enclosed by SH 121 and Coppell Greens to the north, Denton Tap Rd. to the east, Hailfax

Dr. to the south, and Freeport Pkwy./N. Coppell Rd./SH 121 to the west.



Route 6 is enclosed by Hailfax Dr./Fieldcrest Loop the north, S. Heartz Rd./Meadow Creek/E. Bethel

Rd. to the east, Southwestern Blvd. to the south, and Freeport Pkwy. to the west.



If spraying is not possible on these days due to rain, crews will spray on the next available evenings.

For more information, visit coppelltx.gov/mosquito.

SOURCE City of Coppell