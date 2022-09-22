City seeks residents to serve on boards and commissions  

Coppell—Participate in local government and give back to the community by serving on one of the city of Coppell’s Boards or Commissions. The city is currently seeking passionate individuals to be a part of nine Boards and Commissions that help guide development, future needs, regulations, and more for Coppell.

Applications will be accepted online at coppelltx.gov/boards through Oct. 7 and must be completed before this deadline to be considered for one or more of the following:

Animal Services Advisory & Appeals Board

The purpose and scope of the Animal Services Appeals Board is to hear an appeal from any citizen concerning the denial or revocation of their pet’s registration for violation of the ordinances pertaining to Animal Services. The Board meets when called by the Chairperson, upon written request of one member of the Board, or when requested by City Council.

Board of Adjustment

The Board of Adjustment was created for the purpose of interpreting or modifying zoning regulations in particular cases as circumstances may require in accordance with state law and local ordinances. The board has the powers to subpoena witnesses to hear appeals based on error, grant special exceptions and give variances. The Board also acts as the Building and Standards Commission and has quasi-judicial authority related to substandard housing. The Building and Standards commission is charged with recommending Building Codes and amendments for adoption, and hearing appeals from code interpretations made by the Chief Building Official or Fire Marshal.

Coppell Recreation Development Corporation

The Coppell Recreation Development Corporation is charged with the responsibility of expending the proceeds of the 0.5-cent sales tax in accordance with Section 4B for the construction and development of numerous projects as defined by the voter approved proposition and by the City Council.

Economic Development Foundation

The Economic Development Foundation is incorporated for the purposes set forth in its Certificate of Formation and to support economic and community development growth in the city of Coppell and its extraterritorial jurisdiction.

Future Oriented Approach to Residential Development (FOARD)

The Future Oriented Approach to Residential Development (FOARD) Taskforce evaluates the future needs of the community from a residential housing perspective. The community engagement feedback for the Vision 2040 Strategic Plan identified a need for diverse housing types that can accommodate residents of all ages, fulfilling the promise of Coppell as a Community for a Lifetime. The Board advises the City Council and makes recommendations on matters related to residential housing development/redevelopment. The Board meets at least quarterly on a schedule determined by the Board members.

Library Advisory Board

The Library Board serves as an Advisory Board to the City Council. The Board is responsible for making informed recommendations regarding library services and programs and for being a citizen interface to library staff. The Board meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m.

Parks & Recreation Board

The Parks and Recreation Board was created for the purpose of advising both the City Council and the Parks and Recreation Department regarding the planning and development of park and recreational facilities, regulations governing their use, and recommending an annual update to the Parks and Recreation Master Plan. The Board meets the first Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. and for special sessions as needed

Planning & Zoning Commission

The Planning and Zoning Commission’s responsibility is to make recommendations to the City Council regarding land use issues, including zoning requests, subdivision plats, changes to the Zoning Ordinance, amendments to and updates of the Comprehensive Master Plan and other items included in the physical development of Coppell. The Board meets the third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m.

Smart City Board

The Smart City Board evaluates the future needs of the community. The Board advises the City Council and makes recommendations on matters related to technology that supports the Vision 2040 pillars and goals. The Board meets at least quarterly on a schedule determined by the Board.

For a more detailed description of each Board and Commission as well as contact information, visit coppelltx.gov/boards. Boards and Commissions applicants must have lived in Coppell for at least one year and must be registered to vote in Coppell. If you are unable to apply online or need assistance, please visit the City Secretary’s Office at Coppell Town Center, 255 Parkway Blvd., or call 972-304-3669.

