Closures on northbound I-35W at Heritage Trace Parkway

FORT WORTH, Texas- On Monday, September 12th at 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 13 the following closures will be in place:

All lanes of northbound I-35W at Heritage Trace Parkway will be closed.

o Traffic will be redirected along the frontage road.

All lanes of eastbound and westbound Heritage Trace Parkway over I-35W will be closed.

o Eastbound traffic will be redirected to N. Tarrant Parkway.

o Westbound traffic will be redirected to Golden Triangle Boulevard.

· This work is weather permitting. Updated closure information is posted daily on Twitter (@TEXpressAlerts) and Facebook (@TEXpressLanes).

This work is part of the $950 million North Tarrant Express 35W project. This 7.2 mile section of I-35W from N. Tarrant Parkway to Eagle Parkway in Fort Worth will consist of improvements with the reconstruction of main lanes, expanded frontage roads, and the addition of TEXpress Lanes.

The North Tarrant Express 35W project is considered a critical infrastructure sector. As the project continues, staff, contractors and construction workers are following specific guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers are encouraged to “Know Before They Go,” and visit www.texpresslanes.com for upcoming closures. Closures are subject to weather conditions, and construction activities may be postponed if necessary.