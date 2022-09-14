Coppell joins peanut butter drive

Coppell—Every September during Hunger Action Month, the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) creates awareness about food insecurity and hosts a Peanut Butter Drive to collect this shelf-stable, kid-friendly protein. The goal for the 2022 drive is to collect 500,000 pounds of peanut butter.

Join the Coppell City Council and help NTFB meet their goal by donating regular-sized, plastic jars of peanut butter (other nut butters and sunflower butter also accepted) or by making a monetary donation to help feed children and their families who are facing hunger.

Donations can be dropped off at Metrocrest Services, 13801 Hutton Drive, Suite 150 in Farmers Branch, or at one of the other official collection sites through Sept. 30. Monetary donations can also be made online.

Learn more about the drive, make a monetary donation, or find a list of official drop off locations at ntfb.org/peanutbutterdrive.

SOURCE City of Coppell