Deputy Chief graduates from FBI National Academy

IRVING—Irving Police Department announced Deputy Chief Kirk LeCroy graduated as a member of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation occurred at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on Sept. 13.

Deputy Chief LeCroy continues the proud tradition of Irving officers completing this prestigious program. Nationally, fewer than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

The 283rd session consisted of 235 law enforcement officers from 49 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 21 countries, 5 military organizations, and 5 federal and civilian agencies.

“The sacrifice of Deputy Chief LeCroy to attend this ten-week training away from his family so he can be a stronger leader for our organization is admirable,” Irving Police Chief Miller said.

Deputy Chief LeCroy has held several roles within the department, including serving in the Patrol Division, narcotics investigator as an officer and sergeant, lieutenant over the Family Advocacy Center, division commander over Detention & Evidence Division, and currently the division commander over the North Patrol Division.

SOURCE Irving Police Department