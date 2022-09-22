Governor congratulates Texas National Blue Ribbon Schools 

Governor Greg Abbott congratulated the Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute along with 30 other Texas schools on Sept. 19 that have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Texas leads the nation with the most 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, topping California and New York with 29 and 20 Blue Ribbon Schools, respectively. This recognition by the U.S. Department of Education is based on a schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.

“Texas is leading the nation in education because we continue to ensure our schools have the resources and support they need to foster a positive and promising future for young Texans,” Abbott said. “Being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School is a distinguished honor, and I want to congratulate the students, teachers, administrators, and parents of these 31 schools for their hard work and dedication to excellence in our schools.”

The following 31 Texas schools were recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools:

East Elementary School, Brownwood ISD

Bynum School, Bynum ISD

Claude School, Claude ISD

All Saints Catholic School, Diocese of Dallas

Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas, Diocese of Dallas

School for the Talented and Gifted, Dallas ISD

School of Science and Engineering, Dallas ISD

DeKalb Elementary School, DeKalb ISD

Terrell Elementary School, Denison ISD

Devers Elementary School, Devers ISD

Springlake-Earth Elementary/Junior High School, Springlake-Earth ISD

Garden City Elementary School, Glasscock County ISD

Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute, Grand Prairie ISD

Gruver Elementary School, Gruver ISD

Gruver Junior High School, Gruver ISD

Happy High School, Happy ISD

Kerr High School, Alief ISD

Saint Cecilia Catholic School, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic School, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

St Anne Catholic School, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

Early College High School at Midland College, Midland ISD

Muleshoe High School, Muleshoe ISD

St. John The Apostle Catholic School, Diocese of Fort Worth

Smyer Schools, Smyer ISD

Somerset Elementary School, Somerset ISD

Sonora Secondary School, Sonora ISD

Three Rivers Elementary School, Three Rivers ISD

Valley Mills High School, Valley Mills ISD

Vega Elementary School, Vega ISD

Nursery Elementary School, Nursery ISD

Wink Elementary School, Wink-Loving ISD.

SOURCE Office of Governor Greg Abbott