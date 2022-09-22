September 23, 2022

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Governor congratulates Texas National Blue Ribbon Schools 

Staff 1 day ago 2 min read

Governor Greg Abbott congratulated the Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute along with 30 other Texas schools on Sept. 19 that have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Texas leads the nation with the most 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, topping California and New York with 29 and 20 Blue Ribbon Schools, respectively. This recognition by the U.S. Department of Education is based on a schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps. 

“Texas is leading the nation in education because we continue to ensure our schools have the resources and support they need to foster a positive and promising future for young Texans,” Abbott said. “Being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School is a distinguished honor, and I want to congratulate the students, teachers, administrators, and parents of these 31 schools for their hard work and dedication to excellence in our schools.” 

The following 31 Texas schools were recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools: 

East Elementary School, Brownwood ISD 

Bynum School, Bynum ISD 

Claude School, Claude ISD 

All Saints Catholic School, Diocese of Dallas 

Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas, Diocese of Dallas 

School for the Talented and Gifted, Dallas ISD 

School of Science and Engineering, Dallas ISD 

DeKalb Elementary School, DeKalb ISD 

Terrell Elementary School, Denison ISD 

Devers Elementary School, Devers ISD 

Springlake-Earth Elementary/Junior High School, Springlake-Earth ISD 

Garden City Elementary School, Glasscock County ISD 

Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute, Grand Prairie ISD 

Gruver Elementary School, Gruver ISD 

Gruver Junior High School, Gruver ISD 

Happy High School, Happy ISD 

Kerr High School, Alief ISD 

Saint Cecilia Catholic School, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston 

Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic School, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston 

St Anne Catholic School, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston 

Early College High School at Midland College, Midland ISD 

Muleshoe High School, Muleshoe ISD 

St. John The Apostle Catholic School, Diocese of Fort Worth 

Smyer Schools, Smyer ISD 

Somerset Elementary School, Somerset ISD 

Sonora Secondary School, Sonora ISD 

Three Rivers Elementary School, Three Rivers ISD 

Valley Mills High School, Valley Mills ISD 

Vega Elementary School, Vega ISD 

Nursery Elementary School, Nursery ISD 

Wink Elementary School, Wink-Loving ISD. 

SOURCE Office of Governor Greg Abbott 

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

2 min read

Stormwater fee increase to show on October utility bills 

1 day ago Staff
1 min read

Library offers anti-bullying program 

1 day ago John Starkey
1 min read

Irving adopts annual budget, reduces tax rate 

1 day ago Staff