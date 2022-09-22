Governor congratulates Texas National Blue Ribbon Schools 

Governor Greg Abbott congratulated the Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute along with 30 other Texas schools on Sept. 19 that have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Texas leads the nation with the most 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, topping California and New York with 29 and 20 Blue Ribbon Schools, respectively. This recognition by the U.S. Department of Education is based on a schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
“Texas is leading the nation in education because we continue to ensure our schools have the resources and support they need to foster a positive and promising future for young Texans,” Abbott said. “Being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School is a distinguished honor, and I want to congratulate the students, teachers, administrators, and parents of these 31 schools for their hard work and dedication to excellence in our schools.”
The following 31 Texas schools were recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools:
East Elementary School, Brownwood ISD
Bynum School, Bynum ISD
Claude School, Claude ISD
All Saints Catholic School, Diocese of Dallas
Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas, Diocese of Dallas
School for the Talented and Gifted, Dallas ISD
School of Science and Engineering, Dallas ISD
DeKalb Elementary School, DeKalb ISD
Terrell Elementary School, Denison ISD
Devers Elementary School, Devers ISD
Springlake-Earth Elementary/Junior High School, Springlake-Earth ISD
Garden City Elementary School, Glasscock County ISD
Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute, Grand Prairie ISD
Gruver Elementary School, Gruver ISD
Gruver Junior High School, Gruver ISD
Happy High School, Happy ISD
Kerr High School, Alief ISD
Saint Cecilia Catholic School, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston
Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic School, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston
St Anne Catholic School, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston
Early College High School at Midland College, Midland ISD
Muleshoe High School, Muleshoe ISD
St. John The Apostle Catholic School, Diocese of Fort Worth
Smyer Schools, Smyer ISD
Somerset Elementary School, Somerset ISD
Sonora Secondary School, Sonora ISD
Three Rivers Elementary School, Three Rivers ISD
Valley Mills High School, Valley Mills ISD
Vega Elementary School, Vega ISD
Nursery Elementary School, Nursery ISD
Wink Elementary School, Wink-Loving ISD.
SOURCE Office of Governor Greg Abbott
