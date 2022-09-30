Grants presented to veteran service organizations

AUSTIN—The Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) awarded $5,770,000 in grants to over 20 organizations for providing services to approximately 3,000 North Texas veterans and their families. Grant presentations will be made by Kimberlee Shaneyfelt, TVC vice chair and Air Force veteran,in Dallas City Hall on Sept. 9.

The FVA North Texas Region is a multicounty area ranging from Fannin to Navarro Counties along the east side to Cottle and Erath Counties in the west and from the Red River in the north to Johnson County in the south. For all counties, see map at end of release*

The grant recipients include:

City of Dallas received a check for $50,000. This Veterans Treatment Court Grant will provide veterans in Dallas County with Veterans Treatment Court Services.

Equestreceived a check for $75,000. This Veterans Mental Health Grant will provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Grayson, Kaufman, Rockwall, and Tarrant Counties with Clinical Counseling Services.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star received a check for $100,000. This General Assistance Grant will provide veteran dependents in 18 Counties across three FVA regions with Supportive Services.

Veterans Center of North Texas received a check for $150,000. This General Assistance Grant will provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt, Kaufman, Rockwall, and Tarrant Counties with Financial Assistance Services.

Citizens Development Center (DBA U&I) received a check for $200,000. This General Assistance Grant will provide veterans in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall, and Tarrant Counties with Employment Support Services.

NPowerreceived a check for $300,000. This General Assistance Grant will provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in 16 counties across five FVA regions with Employment Support Services.

Tarrant County Veterans Treatment Court received a check for $300,000. This Veterans Treatment Court Grant will provide veterans in Tarrant County with Veterans Treatment Court Services.

CLC, Inc. received a check for $500,000. This General Assistance Grant will provide veterans and surviving spouses in 254 Counties with Financial Assistance Services.

Dallas County Veterans Treatment Court received a check for $500,000. This Veterans Treatment Court Grant will provide veterans in 254 Counties with Veterans Treatment Court Services.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Garland, Inc. received a check for $500,000. This Housing For Texas Heroes Grant will provide veterans and surviving spouses in Collin, Dallas, Hunt, Kaufman, and Rockwall Counties with Home Modification Services.

SPAN, Inc. received a check for $20,000. This General Assistance Grant will provide veterans in Denton County with Transportation Programs and Services.

Meals On Wheels, Inc. of Tarrant County received a check for $500,000. This includes 2 grants: A Housing For Texas Heroes Grant will provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in Tarrant County with Home Modification Services. And a General Assistance Grant will provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in Tarrant County with Supportive Services.

Jake E’s Riding Round Up received a check for $75,000. This Veterans Mental Health Grant will provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in Collin, Dallas, Ellis, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt, Kaufman, Rockwall, Henderson, and Van Zandt Counties with Clinical Counseling Services.

The Salvation Army – Grayson County received a check for $100,000. This General Assistance Grant will provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in Cooke, Fannin and Grayson Counties with Financial Assistance Services.

U.G.M. of Dallas received a check for $100,000. This General Assistance Grant will provide veterans in Dallas County with Homeless Veterans Support Services.

Marriage Management Consultants received a check for $150,000. This Veterans Mental Health Grant will provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in 254 counties with Peer Support Services.

One Tribe Foundation received a check for $200,000. This Veterans Mental Health Grant will provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in 254 counties across this region with Clinical Counseling Services.

City of Fort Worth received a check for $200,000. This General Assistance Grant will provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in Tarrant County with Financial Assistance Services.

Volunteers of America Texas has accepted a $200,000 General Assistance Grant to provide Veterans with Financial Assistance Services.

Collin County received a check for $300,000. This Veterans Mental Health Grant will provide veterans in 254 counties with Clinical Counseling Services.

United Way of Denton County received a check for $300,000. This General Assistance Grant will provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in Denton County with Financial Assistance Services.

Pecan Valley MHMR Region received a check for $450,000. This includes 2 grants: A Veterans Mental Health Grant will provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in Erath, Hood, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Parker, and Somervell Counties with Clinical Counseling Services. And a General Assistance Grant will provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in Erath, Hood, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Parker, and Somervell Counties with Financial Assistance Services.

Collin County Veterans Treatment Court received a check for $500,000. This Veterans Treatment Court Grant will provide veterans in Collin, Cooke, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt, Kaufman, and Rockwall Counties with Veterans Treatment Court Services.

The Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) Commissioners approved these grant awards in May as part of an overall grant program providing 139 grants, totaling over $31.47 million to over 120 organizations across Texas and estimated to serve more than 22,000 veterans.

Since 2009 through the current 2022-2023 grant cycle, over $234 million in grant funding has been awarded through 1,100 FVA grants, serving an estimated 400,000 Texas veterans and their family members.

“We thank the members of the Texas Legislature for creating this grant program in 2009, and for their continued support of all Texas veterans and their families,” Laura Koerner, TVC chairwoman and Navy veteran, said.

Veterans in need of assistance can find the organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at https://www.tvc.texas.gov/grants/fund .

Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.

SOURCE Texas Veterans Commission