ICTN wins 9 national awards 

Irving—The National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA) recognized Irving Community Television Network (ICTN) with nine awards.

A recap of Eerie Irving Park earned an Award of Excellence. Irving’s news show, “City Source,” along with reports on Operation Finally Home, the winter storm, and the Irving Marathon were among other ICTN videos honored.

The awards won are as follows:

Award of Excellence: “Eerie Irving Park”

Award of Honor: “Operation Finally Home: Notes of Love”

Award of Distinction: “Irving’s Winter Storm Response”

Award of Distinction: “Eerie Irving Park”

Award of Honor: “Yellow Heart Memorial Anniversary”

Award of Honor: “Irving Marathon”

Award of Distinction: “#ICTN40 Viral Video”

Award of Distinction: “City Source”

Award of Honor: “On Stage at Heritage Series promo.”

The NATOA awards program honors excellence in broadcast, cable, multimedia and electronic programming produced by local government agencies. This year NATOA received more than 800 entries submitted by local governments across the country.

Irving residents can watch ICTN’s award-winning programming by visiting CityofIrving.org/YouTube. ICTN also is available on local cable providers. Find a channel guide at ICTN.tv.

SOURCE City of Irving