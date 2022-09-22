Irving adopts annual budget, reduces tax rate 

Irving—The Irving City Council adopted the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022-23 budget based on $0.5891/$100 valuation, which is a half-cent decrease from the current tax rate.

Earlier this year, the City Council increased the Over 65/Disabled Person home exemption to $50,000.

The FY23 General Fund, the main operating fund of the city’s adopted budget, is $261,088,547. The General Fund includes public safety, public works, parks and recreation, libraries, community development and internal services and is funded primarily by property and sales tax collections.

The structurally balanced FY23 budget maintains the city’s service levels while addressing staffing shortages, inflation and supply chain issues, as well as funding service enhancements, new projects and equipment.

