September 23, 2022

Rambler Newspapers

Library offers anti-bullying program 

John Starkey 1 day ago 1 min read

Coppell—The Cozby Library and Community Commons invites the community to attend an anti-bullying program on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 2-3:30 p.m.  

During this program, a panel of experts will provide information and answer audience questions on this very important topic. This event is sponsored by the Community Builders, which consists of city staff and community members interested in promoting cultural inclusivity and diverse programming for members of the Coppell community.  

SOURCE Cozby Library and Community Commons  

