September 14, 2022

NIGHTLY CLOSURES FOR NORTHBOUND I-35E RAMP TO WESTBOUND I-20 START SEPT. 14 IN DALLAS

DALLAS – Weather permitting, the following ramp closures are scheduled at the Interstate 20 (I-20) and Interstate 35E (I-35E) interchange:

  • The northbound I-35E off-ramp to westbound I-20 will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 to 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 and nightly through September 29. Traffic detours at exit 418B (to eastbound I-20), to exit 468 (Houston School Rd.) to loop around for access to westbound I-20 during this time.
  • The southbound I-35E off-ramp to eastbound I-20 remains closed through mid-October. Detour at exit 416 (Wintergreen Rd.) to the northbound I-35E frontage road for access to eastbound I-20 during this time.

Drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time and delays in these corridors.

This work is part of a $7.2 million bridge deck rehabilitation project at the I-20/I-35E interchange. Future lane and ramp closures will be announced as they are scheduled. The overall project is expected to complete in late 2022, weather permitting.

SOURCE TxDOT

