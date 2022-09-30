Officers use force to end high school fight

IRVING—The Irving Police Department (IPD) is investigating a school fight and use of force incident by Irving officers that occurred at Nimitz High School, 100 W Oakdale Rd., on Sept. 21, 2022.

Several students began fighting in the lunch line, and Irving officers assigned to the school responded to the disturbance. The officers separated the parties and detained those responsible.

Irving officers used force to separate the parties involved in the fight. The Irving Police Department reviews every use of force to ensure policies and procedures are appropriately applied.

The Irving Police Department has seen video clips from this fight shared on social media, and an internal investigation has begun. The Irving Police Department has communicated with Irving ISD and a family member of one of the involved students and will complete the investigation promptly.

One officer will be reassigned while the incident is under review.

The Irving Police Department encourages anyone who witnessed this incident to contact the Professional Standards Division at (972) 721- 3510. SOURCE Irving Police Department