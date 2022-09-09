Scammers using Attorney General Paxton’s name, signature  

Austin—Attorney General Paxton warned Texans of scammers attempting to use Attorney General

Paxton’s name, signature, and the Office of the Attorney General seal to get their personal data.

This email “phishing” scam attempts to scare consumers by claiming they have committed identify theft

and are facing prosecution and significant jail time, in an email that purports to be signed by the

Attorney General. Recipients are then instructed to call a toll-free number to provide their personal

data.

If you or anyone you know receives an email or any other communication like this, please report the

suspected fraud to the Texas Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division by calling toll-free 1-800-

621-0508, or by filing an online complaint at https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/consumer-

protection/file-consumer-complaint.

SOURCE Office of the Attorney General

