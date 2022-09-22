Stormwater fee increase to show on October utility bills 

Coppell—As a reminder, all Coppell residential and commercial properties will see an increase in the monthly stormwater fee reflected on their October utility bills. This increase, which will go into effect Oct. 1 is based on Section 9-22-5, Drainage Charges of the City of Coppell’s Master Fee Schedule.

The stormwater fee for residential properties will increase from $3 to $4 per month and fees for commercial properties will be anywhere from $9 to $1,012.50 monthly based on square footage of impervious (hard, nonporous) surface, such as parking lots and driveways.

Ordinance No. 2001-1070 established a stormwater fee for all properties in Coppell in 2004. Over the years, the number of commercial properties and drainage infrastructure increased, but the stormwater fee remained the same. In 2018, the city of Coppell worked with a third-party consultant to conduct a comprehensive study of the city’s stormwater drainage system to determine maintenance and operational needs along with associated cost. A tiered rate model, which gradually increases stormwater fees over a 3-year period, was recommended to recuperate the cost to maintain and improve the stormwater system. In March 2020, the City Council approved an amendment to Ordinance No. 2020-1529 “Municipal Drainage Utility Systems” to increase the stormwater utility fee based on the recommended tiered rate model.

All properties contribute to storm water runoff and all owners of developed property in Coppell are charged a stormwater fee. Larger, commercial properties with more impervious surface area contribute more runoff than a residential lot. The commercial fee is proportionally higher based on square footage of hard, nonporous surface, which is measured by digitized aerial photography.

The tiered rate model took effect Nov. 1 and rates will increase annually through November 2023. If you have any questions, contact the Public Works Department at 972-304-3679.

SOURCE City of Coppell