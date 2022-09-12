Traffic Advisory, southbound I-35E

SOUTHBOUND I-35E RAMP TO EASTBOUND I-20 CLOSES STARTING SEPT. 12 IN DALLAS

DALLAS – Weather permitting, the following ramp closure is scheduled at the Interstate 20 (I-20) and Interstate 35E (I-35E) interchange:

The southbound I-35E off-ramp to eastbound I-20 will be closed from 12 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12 through mid-October.

A signed detour will be in place for this closure directing traffic to use Exit 416 (Wintergreen Rd.) to the northbound I-35E frontage road for access to eastbound I-20 during this time. Drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time and delays in these corridors.

This work is part of a $7.2 million bridge deck rehabilitation project at the I-20/I-35E interchange. Future lane and ramp closures will be announced as they are scheduled. The overall project is expected to complete in late 2022, weather permitting.