Coppell celebrates Municipal Court Week

Coppell—Join the city of Coppell and the Coppell Municipal Court to celebrate Municipal Court Week from Nov. 7-11.

Stop by the Municipal Court, 130 Town Center Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to learn more about the court and its role in the community. Coppell Municipal Court staff will be available to answer questions and give away free materials and goodies.

Have you ever wondered who the city marshals are or what they do? Join the Court from 9 – 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 for Meet the Marshals. Stop by the court for a special treat, a tour of the courtroom, and get to know Coppell’s Marshals.

The community is also invited to see the court in action. Stop by at one of the times below to attend an open court session.

Tuesday, Nov. 8; 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 9; 9 – 11 a.m. or 1:30 – 3 p.m.

The Coppell Municipal Court was established in August 1999 and is committed to promoting the highest standards in customer service, upholding the integrity of the court, and building public trust and confidence.

Municipal Court Week is dedicated to showing appreciation to municipal judges, court clerks, court administrators, bailiffs, warrant officers, and marshals who comprise the Texas municipal court system. This celebration recognizes the important role that local courts play in the criminal justice system and their contributions to keeping communities safe.

SOURCE City of Coppell