Eye safety tips to keep Halloween from getting scary

Pittsburgh—An eye infection, injury, or accident could make Halloween really scary. Halloween costumes are fun and everyone wants to make a big “visual” impression, but here are tips from Safe Eyes America to keep you and your eyes safe.

BEWARE: Your vision this Halloween is at risk if you or your teenager plan to wear costume contact lenses sold without a prescription. Although the sale of non-prescription contact lenses is illegal, they are sometimes found at costume shops, drug stores or online.

What’s the big deal? Your eyes and vision after Halloween could be severely damaged and even permanently impaired. Non-prescription contact lenses which haven’t been fit and checked by an ophthalmologist or optometrist can scratch the cornea of your eye and place your eye at risk for painful injuries and infections which could lead to severe damage and even permanent loss of vision or blindness.

A Word to the Wise: A study by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) examining over 300 decorative or cosmetic contact lenses or counterfeit contact lenses showed that 60 percent of the counterfeit lenses and 27 percent of the unapproved lenses were contaminated with bacteria. The use of these lenses greatly increases the risk of serious infections and possible vision loss.

Caution: Sparkling eyeshadow may be fun, but glitter in the eyes is painful, difficult to remove, and can cause serious corneal abrasions and infections. Be careful with make-up around the eyes.

Use only make-up that is designed for use around the eyes. Other substances can be dangerous if the makeup finds its way into the eyes. Eye makeup should be thrown away every three months as it can become contaminated with bacteria, and you should never use anyone else’s eye makeup or store samples. Always remove all eye makeup before going to bed.

Make sure masks worn by young children and adults do not obstruct vision, straight ahead or to the sides (i.e. a pirate patch restricting peripheral vision), and make sure they can’t be accidentally pushed, rubbed, or moved to accidentally scratch the eyes or knock glasses or contacts out of position.

Have a fun and safe Halloween!

For more information to keep your eyes safe, not just during Halloween but every day, visit SafeEyesAmerica.org.

