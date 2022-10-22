Flood insurance rating keeps insurance costs low

Grand Prairie—Grand Prairie is one of the best rated cities in Texas for reducing flood losses and providing flood insurance savings for residents, according to the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System. The city of Grand Prairie achieves the high rating by voluntarily participating in floodplain management activities such as:

Higher standards for development in flood prone areas.

Ongoing drainage system improvements throughout the city that are designed to reduce

structural flooding and stormwater pollutants.

Protection of wetlands.

Public outreach.

These efforts, and many other floodplain management practices allow Grand Prairie residents and businesses to purchase flood insurance at a reduced rate.

More information on the city of Grand Prairie’s flood management activities is available at www.gptx.org/floodplain.

SOURCE City of Grand Prairie