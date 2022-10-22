Students gear up for new challenges and opportunities

New York—The World Science Scholars (WSS) program, an initiative of the World Science Festival, announced its newest and largest class, with 55 young Scholars from 13 countries. These exceptionally talented mathematical minds will have an unparalleled opportunity to apply their abilities to unexplored disciplines. Led by world-renowned experts, Scholars examine the ways that advanced mathematics skills can be applied to solve complex challenges in a wide range of multidisciplinary fields.

“We bring together some of the most talented math students in the world and show them where their skills can take them beyond pure mathematics,” World Science Festival co-founder and CEO Tracy Day said. “WSS is designed to ignite curiosity, expand perspectives, and create an enduring community of young scholars that is mutually supportive and has expertise to tackle the world’s most significant challenges.”

The Scholars will begin a year-long journey of learning and discovery with WSS faculty, including Nobel and Breakthrough Prize winners, best-selling authors, and experts working at the cutting edge of their fields.

Among those named as WSS Scholars was Nehal Singh (15) of Irving, who attends Coppell High School.

Scholars take advanced, self-paced courses with interactive demonstrations, exercises, discussions, and video lectures. They collaborate on projects, attend virtual lab tours, and have the unique opportunity to interact directly with these experts and teaching fellows through riveting lectures and live virtual discussions. Scholars also join a vibrant and supportive online community that encourages discussion, debate, and collaboration among the students, enabling them to forge lifelong connections with their peers.

Ranging in age from 11-18, the Scholars bring a variety of interests and accomplishments, in addition to their exceptional academic abilities. The new cohort includes top math and science competition winners, numerous International Math Olympiad qualifiers from more than five different countries, a Spirit of Ramanujan Fellowship Winner, Nominees for Nick and Time Kid of the Year, as well as Forbes 30 under 30, and a US National youth Poet Laureate Finalist who performed at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference as the Youngest Global Winner of the 2021 Poems to Solve the Climate Crisis.

Students are nominated for WSS by the World Science Festival’s network of organizations and educational institutions or can apply directly to the program. The program’s broad, multifaceted approach identifies students from diverse communities regardless of their race, gender, ethnicity, socioeconomic class, and location. For students with innate, exceptional abilities who may lack the means to access resources that will help them reach their potential, WSS’ free high-quality digital, interactive programming can be a life-changing experience.

With the program now in its fifth year, the 2022 cohort brings the total number of Scholars to 205 students from 31 countries. Upon completion of the program, Scholars become members of a growing alumni network who maintain bonds, help support future cohorts by serving as mentors, and provide informal college advice to new Scholars. Through the growing alumni network and mentorship opportunities, students are able to create an educational and social community of talented individuals that will extend well into the future.

SOURCE The World Science Festival