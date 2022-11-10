City promotes new fee schedule for athletic fields

Irving—The city of Irving adopted a new fee schedule for the use of athletic fields and rental buildings effective Oct. 1.

Athletic fields are available to rent for recreation leagues, competitive leagues, tournament organizers and the public. Athletic field reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis. Individuals or associations are welcome to reserve fields at any time and payment is due upon booking the field(s).

Rentals are based on an hourly rate with an additional fee for use of lights. There is a $35 per staff member penalty for any litter left on or around athletic fields.

Sports Associations

Thecity offers residents several athletics opportunities for children, adults and special needs individuals through sports associations that use various athletic venues throughout Irving.

Each sports association, as well as the Irving All Sports Association (IASA), has their own bank account. The funds in these accounts belong to the organizations solely. The city has no say as to how these funds are raised or used. The city does not charge separate fees for an association supporting another association; however, a primary user may choose to split fees with secondary users.

Each organization is governed by its own board. Governance of Association Fees is the responsibility of the private association and is not the purview of the Irving Parks & Recreation Department.

Because the city does not have the ability to regulate the operations of associations, the sponsorship and co-sponsorship language was removed from the ordinance. Interested sports associations/providers must provide proof of 501c3 status and insurance.

For more information, visit CityofIrving.org/Athletics or call the Irving Parks and Recreation Department at (972)-721-2501.

SOURCE City of Irving