Coppell kicks off Make a Child Smile program 

For more than 25 years, the city of Coppell has sponsored the “Make a Child Smile” holiday program, encouraging community members to donate gifts to children in Coppell ISD. In 2021, gifts were purchased for approximately 400 children in Coppell who may not have otherwise received a present. Please help us once again Make a Child Smile by participating in this special Coppell program.

From Nov. 1 – 30, those wishing to participate can visit makeachildsmilecoppell.com to select a virtual ornament that includes the child’s gift preferences and clothing sizes. Those needing assistance with choosing an ornament are encouraged to stop by the city manager’s office.

Once items are purchased, please return the wrapped gifts with a tag including the family number and age of the child attached to the city manager’s office no later than 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5. The program’s goal is to provide at least one toy and one article of clothing for each child. City staff volunteers will deliver the gifts prior to Christmas.

The city manager’s office is located on the second floor of Town Center, 255 E Parkway Blvd., and is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except during holiday hours.

For more information, please contact Christel Pettinos at 972-304-3668 or cpettinos@coppelltx.gov.

