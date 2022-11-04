KIB partners with Gartner for cleanup

Irving—Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) welcomed 10 employee volunteers from the Irving Gartner, Inc. office to Bird’s Fort Trail for a cleanup project on Oct. 14. The group gave 20 hours of volunteer service by collecting litter along the tree line between the Campion Trail and the Elm Fork of the Trinity River.

After the cleanup, volunteers assisted with the weighing of all bags collected with a total of 59 pounds of trash and recyclables which were prevented from reaching the waterway. Irving Parks and Recreation Department staff collected the bags.

“Keep Irving Beautiful is happy to welcome a new partner in Gartner,” KIB board member Rachel Moon said. “We are so fortunate to have such an active, engaged corporate community here in Irving with companies that place a high priority on giving back. These employee volunteers did a great job today, and we hope to work with them again.”

