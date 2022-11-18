Medical City Las Colinas achieves 5-star rating for sepsis treatment 

Irving—Medical City Las Colinas announced it is 5-star rated for the treatment of sepsis in the Healthgrades 2023 Specialty Care Ratings & Awards.

Medical City Las Colinas received a 5-star award for sepsis two years in a row. This rating indicates the hospital’s clinical outcomes are significantly better than expected, placing them among the national leaders.

“Medical City Las Colinas is honored to receive this 5-star rating from Healthgrades,” Jessica O’Neal, CEO of Medical City Las Colinas, said. “This recognition reinforces our dedication to patient safety and providing high-quality, compassionate care for our community.”

Healthgrades evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 31 common conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide to identify the top-performing hospitals for sepsis. From 2019 through 2021, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to five-star hospitals, on average, 201,586 lives could potentially have been saved, and 160,498 patients could have avoided potential complications, according to Healthgrades.

“We commend Medical City Las Colinas for their ongoing commitment to providing high-quality care to patients being treated for sepsis,” Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades, said. “Consumers can feel confident that hospitals with five-star ratings by Healthgrades have demonstrated their ability to deliver consistently exceptional outcomes.”

Medical City Las Colinas is among eleven Medical City Healthcare hospitals recognized for superior specialty care in the Healthgrades 2023 Specialty Care Ratings & Awards including Medical City Alliance, Medical City Arlington, Medical City Dallas, Medical City Denton, Medical City Fort Worth, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City McKinney, Medical City North Hills, Medical City Plano and Medical City Weatherford.

SOURCE Medical City Las Colinas