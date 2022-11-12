Mid-air collision at Wings Over Dallas airshow destroys two WW-II planes

A mid-air collision at the Wings Over Dallas airshow held Saturday, Nov. 12 at Dallas Executive Airport has left a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra destroyed.

Both planes were part of the commemorative Air Force fleet.

Initial reports indicate six people were aboard the aircrafts. No reports of death or injury from the crash or debris has yet been reported.

Dallas Fire-Rescue declared an Alert 3 Aircraft Emergency at 1:32 p.m. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. Further updates will follow from them.

This is a developing story. Updates will be given as they are received.