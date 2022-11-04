Reconstruction project prepares for Phase 2 traffic switch

Coppell—Crews are preparing to wrap up Phase 1 of the S. Belt Line Reconstruction Project and move on to Phase 2, which will involve a traffic switch beginning Monday, Nov. 7.

Traffic will be diverted from the northbound lanes to the newly completed southbound lanes, allowing for one lane of traffic flow in each direction, plus a center lane at intersections for turning traffic. Northbound lanes will be closed. The switch is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7, and Tuesday, Nov. 8, weather permitting. There will also be message boards posted along S. Belt Line alerting drivers of the upcoming switch. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route during construction to avoid delays.

The S. Belt Line Reconstruction project runs from Southwestern to IH-635 and includes pavement replacement, intersection improvements, sidewalks, streetlights, landscaping, water, sanitary sewer, storm sewer and manhole rehabilitation/replacement, and signal work. The project is expected to be completed in summer 2023.

For more information, please visit coppelltx.gov/beltline.

SOURCE City of Coppell