School district receives donation from MacKenzie Scott

Grand Prairie—The Grand Prairie Independent School District (GPISD) was recently notified philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $16 million dollars to the district.

“I believe the work we’re doing in Grand Prairie ISD is aligned with Ms. Scott’s philosophy of giving,” Linda Ellis, GPISD superintendent of schools, said. “While this isn’t something we applied for or sought out, we are truly grateful and humbled on behalf of our students and staff.”

Ms. Scott makes no specific demands for the use of the one-time, unrestricted donation; however, the district ensures the money will be aimed at supporting student success.

“Our thanks also go to our Board of Trustees,” Ellis said. “They continue to give our teachers the resources to be innovative to serve the unique needs of our students in a variety of ways. This donation will help us work toward our goal of growing quality teachers and providing the best education for all students in GPISD.”

Since October, several districts and other educational groups across the country have received such a donation. GPISD is the first school district in Texas to become a beneficiary of Scott’s philanthropy.

