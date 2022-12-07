Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton concludes data breach investigations, collects settlements of over $1.5 million from Experian and T-Mobile  

Austin—Attorney General Ken Paxton Ken Paxton announced his office, along with a coalition of other state attorneys general, has obtained settlements totaling more than $16 million with Experian Data Corp., Experian Information Solutions, and T-Mobile.

In September 2015, Experian reported a data breach that impacted more than 15 million people who submitted credit applications with an Experian client, T-Mobile. Nearly two million Texans were exposed in the breach and the State of Texas will collect approximately $1.63 million of the total settlement funds.

“These data breaches put millions of Americans’ privacy and personal information at risk, including nearly two million Texans. This settlement is an important step in ensuring that there is accountability,” said Attorney General Paxton. “My office will continue to enforce Texas laws that require the safeguarding of consumers’ personal information.”

In addition to the funds paid to the states, Experian Information Solutions (EIS), T-Mobile, and Experian Data Corp. have agreed to compliance terms to strengthen consumer protections.

EIS will also offer five years of free credit monitoring services to affected consumers, as well as two free copies of their credit reports annually during that timeframe. The enrollment window will remain open for six months.

SOURCE The Office of the Texas Attorney General