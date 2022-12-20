Texas Trust CFO Named One of Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions

The world of business and finance was far from Peggy Esparza’s mind when she graduated from high school. Her goal was simple: find a job and one day get married and raise a family.

Upon graduating from South Grand Prairie High School, Peggy was hired as a teller at Texas Trust Credit Union. She could never have dreamed then that she would be a top executive there 27 years later.

While she admits she had little career ambition when she was 18, she proved to be a dedicated, problem-solving rising star.

Today, Peggy is one of the top 25 most powerful women in the credit union industry, according to American Banker magazine. She was the only woman –and Hispanic – from Texas to earn the honor.

She currently holds the title of Chief Financial Officer at Texas Trust, where she oversees all financial aspects of the credit union.

Through Texas Trust’s tuition reimbursement benefit, Peggy was able to attend college. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Arlington. She obtained both degrees while working full-time at Texas Trust and raising two children.

During her career the credit union has grown from $257 million to its more than $2 billion in assets today. With three branches then and 22 now, membership has grown from 28,000 to more than 130,000.

“Peggy is truly one of the most talented and accomplished women in the credit union industry,” said Jim Minge, CEO of Texas Trust Credit Union. “Her tenure at Texas Trust is a testament to hard work, perseverance, commitment, and dedication. She is a trailblazer who meets challenges head-on and doesn’t stop until a problem is successfully resolved.”

In other news from the credit union, the Texas Trust Gives Foundation donated $7,500 to Toys for Tots in honor of that organization’s 75th anniversary. The donation will be used to purchase new toys to ensure every child in the DFW area has a special toy under the tree at Christmas.

