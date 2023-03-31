Science fair winners to receive awards at celebration dinner

Dallas—Student winners from February’s Beal Bank Dallas Regional Science and Engineering Fair were honored at an awards banquet on the campus of university partner SMU on Wednesday, March 29.

First, second, third and some fourth-place prizes will be awarded in Junior and Senior Divisions in approximately 22 categories. Science Fair presenting sponsor Beal Bank will award cash prizes to category winners and placeholders, up to $175 in the Junior Division and up to $300 in the Senior Division. Awards including cash, vouchers and merchandise will be presented from 40 local companies, organizations, and societies.

More than 650 students participated in the 66th annual Dallas Regional Science and Engineering Fair at Fair Park. The non-profit fair is open to sixth through 12th grade students at public, charter, private and home schools in Texas Education Agency Region 10.

These Senior Division Grand Prize winners and runners-up will advance to the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair May 13-19 in Dallas, where they will compete with students from across the United States and 70 other countries for nearly $6 million in awards:

Shobhit Agarwal, Reedy High School, Frisco ISD

Otto Beall, Plano East Senior High School, Plano ISD

Zehra Jaffery, Plano West Senior High School, Plano ISD

Rohan Jagarlamudi, Alcuin High School (private)

Ameya Kulkarni and Praneeth Muvva (team), Coppell High School | Coppell ISD

Shivani Nathan, Jasper High School, Plano ISD

Alanna Polyak, Plano West Senior High School, Plano ISD

Andy Qin, Plano West Senior High School, Plano ISD

Meryl Zhang, Clark High School, Plano ISD.

