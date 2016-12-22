Rambler Newspapers

Photo: Drew Pearson holds a wreath being auctioned. /Photo by John Starkey Food, fun and football memories were shared by all during the 24th annual Irving Salvation Army Super Lunch presented at the Irving Convention Center on Monday, Dec. 12. The Super Lunch is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Irving chapter of The Salvation Army. All the funds raised at this event will go to programs run by the
FEATURED STORIES
Native American dances honor Our Lady of Guadalupe
Photo: Dressed in traditional Native American garb, dancers honor Our Lady of Guadalupe outside St. Luke’s Catholic Church. /Photo by John Starky On December 9, 1531, the unremarkable life of a peasant named Juan Diego was miraculously interrupted by a vision of the Virgin Mary. The stubbornness of the Archbishop of Mexico City, Fray Juan de Zumarraga, would require Mary to visit four more times over the next few days
Holy Family holds Santa Paws Run
Photo: All dressed up, competitors in the doggy costume contest take a break after the morning race. /Photo by Vaughn-zel Lloyd With the holiday season in full swing, hundreds of runners and their four footed companions gathered on a cold Saturday morning, Dec. 10, at Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic school to participate in a 5k run and 1k walk. The fourth annual Holy Family Santa Paws Run invited humans
Spreading holiday cheer through manicures
Photo: Students from the Ratteree Career Development Center spread joy through the Heritage Senior Center one manicure at a time. /Courtesy Photo Cosmetology students from Irving ISD’s Ratteree Career Development Center recently visited Heritage Senior Center to provide holiday manicures with nail art. Over the course of the two days, 11 students provided free manicure services to approximately 40 members of the center – both men and women. This was
Irving Arts Center’s Open House promotes creativity and recycling
The Irving Arts Center hosted its annual Holiday Open House, welcoming local families to enjoy a night of entertainment, art displays, and Christmas cookies on Friday, Dec. 9. Every year the center’s leadership selects a theme to make the event as fun as possible for their visitors, and this year proved to be unique by combining artistic creativity with environmental awareness. The Green Christmas Holiday Open House continued the
“Sadie’s Sleigh” and Boy Scouts of America collect toys for children in hospital
Photo: Sadie meets her giant bear, a present from the Boy Scouts of America. /Photo by Ariel Graham Employees at the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving helped collect toys for a special little girl on Thursday, Dec. 8. Sadie Keller is a 9-year-old from Lantana, Texas. She was a typical young girl who enjoyed playing soccer with her friends. But in February of last year, Sadie and her family
Uber style, taxi services will compete, coexist
Every day more people are signing on to either work for or use the trendy ride sharing applications like Uber, which have been seen as great opportunities by some to make extra income. As wonderful as these job opportunities sound to some, there are others who see this new business platform as not only an unregulated transport service with no government backing, but also as a threat to their
Wing walking, wedding highlight stunt team’s exciting schedule
Many newlyweds hop a plane just after tying the knot, jet down to some exotic destination and spend their honeymoon lying on a golden beach for several days before returning to the daily grind and beginning their lives together. For Ashley Key and Greg Shelton, who married in September, the honeymoon was but a brief pause before Key returned to hopping onto Shelton’s plane to perform the aerobatic stunt of
Texas hero honored at wreath ceremony
Photo: Gary Westerman addresses the crowd during the Wreaths Across America Ceremony held at the Texas State Capitol. /Courtesy Photo By Charlotte Chism Waldrum The simultaneous state capitals’ Wreaths Across America Ceremony was held at the Texas State Capital on Monday, Dec. 12. The event has been sponsored for past 11 years by the Texas Funeral Directors Association. This year Mrs. Taya Kyle, wife of Navy Seal CPO Chris Kyle, who was killed after serving
The Parade that didn’t happen
The threat of inclement weather caused the cancelation of Irving’s Holiday Extravaganza activities. One of the most social days of the community calendar, the holiday festivities planned for Saturday, Dec. 3 included the Blue Christmas Chili Cook-off, which would have benefited Blue Christmas, a partnership between the Irving Police and Fire departments that provides gifts and meals to needy Irving residents at Christmas. The day would have also included the
RECENT STORIES
Gingerbread Jubilee rocks season0
Photo: Good boys and girls line up outside a gingerbread house waiting to meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus during Valley Ranch’s Gingerbread Jubilee. /Photo by Matt Pedersen Valley Ranch was treated to an exciting
Nimitz students selected for leadership program0
Nimitz High School juniors Javier Blanco (left) and Samantha Espinoza (right) were selected for the 2017 Spirit of America Youth Leadership Program to be held March 16-10 at Valley Forge, Pa. This is a four-day
Irving honors retiring Police Chief Larry Boyd0
Members of the Irving Police Department, the City of Irving and many other supporters gathered at the Irving Convention Center to honor the career of retiring Irving Police Chief, Larry Boyd. Boyd began his law
Firefighters cook breakfast for a good cause0
Photo: These girls appear to have been very good this year. /Photo by John Starkey The Irving Fire Department hosted its annual Firefighters’ Pancake Breakfast benefiting the Irving Police and Fire Blue Christmas organization at
Film Review: Manchester by the Sea pulls together all the elements of a drama0
Synopsis: An uncle is forced to take care of his teenage nephew after the boy’s father dies. Review: The simple, ubiquitous story of Manchester by the Sea is elevated to award worthy status by genuine writing, directing,
Student artwork creates a winter wonderland0
Tis the season to deck the halls of Irving Arts Center – thanks to the elementary students of Irving ISD! The center hosted its annual Holiday Open House, featuring a winter wonderland decorated with
The Nutcracker features Irving ISD talent0
Irving ISD fine arts department welcomed Momentum Dance Company for a special visit. The company of dancers performed Tchaikovsky’s Suite from the Nutcracker before an audience of third graders from across the district. After watching
Exciting part of city’s future remains under construction0
Photo: Above ground construction began on the Music Factory in June of 2016. /Photo by Courtney Ouellette The Greater Irving Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce provided a glimpse into the economic future of Irving during