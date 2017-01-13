Rambler Newspapers

The Irving Police Department conducted DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) No-Refusal operations over the New Year’s Eve holiday weekend. The operations took place on the nights of Friday, Dec. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 31 by means of a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation. During No-Refusal operations, those arrested for DWI are offered only a blood test to determine their blood alcohol concentration. A search warrant, authorizing a blood draw,
Irving non-profits band together to improve homeless situation
Photo: As temperatures drop outside, a man stops to speak with a homeless person ‘camped’ in front of an open business. /Photo by John Starkey By Joe Snell and Shirley Jones Johnny Lee Combs was a custom furniture builder in Stephenville when his house and belongings were destroyed in a fire. Since then, he has settled in his former home of Irving, where he travels either by DART or on foot
Nursing homes at tipping point
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas nursing homes are underfunded and facing a crisis, but that’s no surprise to Texans. A recent survey conducted by Opinion Access, a NY-based polling firm, thru support from the American Health Care Association shows that 81 percent of Texans agree nursing homes in Texas are facing a crisis, because the state is not adequately funding them. “These results are alarming, but not surprising,” said Kevin Warren, president
Texas’ most classic and clever personalized plates
Austin, TX — Texas’ best, most classic and funniest personalized license plates for 2016 have been revealed. My Plates has named their favorite plate combinations for 2016 in a series of category awards following a big year in personalized plate sales. There was a starting list of over 30,000 different personalized plates that were narrowed down to My Plates’ top 27 plate messages across nine categories. “Every day across the year,
Department of Transportation announces grant to build TEX Rail in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) recently announced a $499.39 million federal grant agreement with the Fort Worth Transportation Authority (FWTA) to build TEX Rail, a commuter rail line between downtown Fort Worth and the Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport. The project will link three of the region’s major activity centers and provide an alternative to travel on the area’s congested
Meat from animals critical for good health and development
By Blair Fannin COLLEGE STATION – A 14 percent decline in U.S. consumer meat consumption over the past decade has caused alarm with one Texas A&M AgriLife scientist who warns the effects could be dire for overall human health and child development. Dr. Guoyao Wu, distinguished professor in the department of animal science at Texas A&M University, said U.S. consumers have been overwhelmed with misinformation about protein and fats in meats,
Inaugural Share Tank program benefits community’s non-profits
Photo: One of the winners from the first Share Tank competition, representatives from Emma’s House receive a check to help them continue to serve Irving residents. /Photo by Joe Snell The road to the Share Tank celebration proved a nervous one for Gabrielle Johnson, member of the Irving non-profit Mothers Abandoned or Widowed (MAW). Johnson’s charity was among 27 fellow non-profits within the community that gathered at the Irving Arts Center
Salvation Army’s Super Lunch supports local programs
Photo: Drew Pearson holds a wreath being auctioned. /Photo by John Starkey Food, fun and football memories were shared by all during the 24th annual Irving Salvation Army Super Lunch presented at the Irving Convention Center on Monday, Dec. 12. The Super Lunch is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Irving chapter of The Salvation Army. All the funds raised at this event will go to programs run by the
Native American dances honor Our Lady of Guadalupe
Photo: Dressed in traditional Native American garb, dancers honor Our Lady of Guadalupe outside St. Luke’s Catholic Church. /Photo by John Starky On December 9, 1531, the unremarkable life of a peasant named Juan Diego was miraculously interrupted by a vision of the Virgin Mary. The stubbornness of the Archbishop of Mexico City, Fray Juan de Zumarraga, would require Mary to visit four more times over the next few days
Holy Family holds Santa Paws Run
Photo: All dressed up, competitors in the doggy costume contest take a break after the morning race. /Photo by Vaughn-zel Lloyd With the holiday season in full swing, hundreds of runners and their four footed companions gathered on a cold Saturday morning, Dec. 10, at Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic school to participate in a 5k run and 1k walk. The fourth annual Holy Family Santa Paws Run invited humans
Rambler 01-14-2017
Film Review: Great looking film brings gangsters blazing to the screen0
Synopsis: A story set in the Prohibition Era and centers around a group of individuals and their dealings in the world of organized crime. Review: A clear sign that Live By Night is a solid
Police investigate child abuse/death0
The Irving Police Department is investigating a child abuse case that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Officers responded to an unconscious person call at a home in the 1900 block of Rosebud Drive and
Local Events0
Martin Luther King Jr. Observance January 15, 6:00 p.m. The City of Irving will celebrate the life and triumphs of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The annual observance of the humanitarian and civil rights leader’s legacy
Lunch starts New Year off right for those in need0
Photo: Sharing a meal and a beautiful day, volunteers line up to serve anyone who might be hungry the first lunch of the new year. /Photo by John Starkey The Irving Ambucs welcomed the New
Law enforcement officer fatalities nationwide in 20160
Washington, DC — Law enforcement fatalities nationwide rose to their highest level in five years in 2016, with 135 officers killed in the line of duty, according to preliminary data compiled by the National
Film Review: Strong actors bring modern fable together0
Synopsis: A boy seeks the help of a tree monster to cope with his single mom’s terminal illness. Review: A Monster Calls is an emotional journey anchored by an impressive debut by young star Lewis MacDougall.
Texas Musicians Museum celebrates music, musicians during Mistletoe Ball0
Photo: Jackie Don Loe keeps the music lively during the Mistletoe Ball. /Photo by Matt Pedersen A special celebration was hosted in the heart of downtown Irving late Saturday night, Dec. 17. The Texas Musicians
Resolve to replace your bad financial habits0
By Nathaniel Sillin Most people have at least one bad financial habit. Whether it’s impulse shopping, forgetting to pay bills on time or putting off building that emergency fund, balancing what you want to do