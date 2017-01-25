Rambler Newspapers

Photo: Runners tackle one of the races held as part of the Texas Half Marathon event. /Photo by Vaughn-zel Lloyd For Director of Operations Angela Casavant, the Texas Mellew half marathon team was a success despite the weather conditions on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 15. “Some people love to run in the heat or the humidity,” Casavant said. “As far as the weather today, I think it impacted the race,
FEATURED STORIES
North Texas Book Festival welcomes educators, librarians, volunteers
Photo: Volunteers discuss details of the upcoming North Texas Book Festival. /Photo by Vaughn-zel Lloyd With the upcoming North Texas Teen Festival scheduled to take place on March 4, educators, librarians and reading enthusiasts gathered for an information session at the South Irving Library to reveal the event’s itinerary. “Tonight the point is to get the librarians both in schools and in public libraries and teachers here,” Mary Henson said. “We
North Lake Aquatic Center closing for renovations
Photo: As dreary weather descends on the area, avid swimmers continue indulging in their favorite sport at the North Lake Aquatic Center. /Photo by Joe Snell The recent freezing weather and rapid winds caused a small tear in the inflatable roof at the North Lake Aquatic Center. Although it was quickly fixed, the tear exemplified a larger need for renovations at the aging facility. The Aquatics Center, a three way partnership
Celebrate the New Year with 10 free trees
Ring in the New Year with 10 free flowering trees by joining the Arbor Day Foundation any time during January 2017. By becoming a part of the nonprofit Arbor Day Foundation, new members will receive two Sargent crabapples, three American redbuds, two Washington hawthorns, and three white flowering dogwoods. “These beautiful trees will beautify your home with lovely flowers of pink, yellow and white colors,” said Matt Harris, chief executive of the
Irving Mayor to be dismissed from Mohamed defamation lawsuit
Attorneys for Mohamed Mohamed announced they have agreed to voluntarily dismiss Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne from a lawsuit filed in September 2016 alleging she defamed the plaintiff’s son, Ahmed Mohamed, in connection with his September 2015 arrest for bringing a hoax bomb to MacArthur High School. The agreement for dismissal of Van Duyne follows shortly after attorneys for the Irving Mayor filed an answer asserting she was immune
La Buena Vida boys move from house to apartments
Photo: Celebrating change, MMC employees help boys enrolled in the La Buena Vida Youth Leadership Foundation program acclimate to their new homes. /Photo by Joe Snell Ezequiel Lopez stood over a boiling pot of arroz con leche as his roommates, Omar Ferretiz and Alejandro Perez, watched nervously nearby. The boys were cooking one of the first meals inside their new apartment after moving from their La Buena Vida home a
Cardwell artist studies at the Crow Collection
Junior Melissa Villasenor of Cardwell Career Preparatory Center was chosen to participate in the most recent Artist Residency Program at the Crow Collection of Asian Art. This unique program gives local high school students the opportunity to learn and create with a contemporary artist over multiple sessions while exploring the art and culture of Asia. Melissa (right, front row in white) and 11 other DFW students worked with visual artist
Brandenburg Elementary wins national Made by Milk competition
What do you get when you mix cardboard, popsicle sticks, water bottles, straws and 1,244 milk cartons? Ask the fifth grade, gifted and talented students of Brandenburg Elementary School, and they would say: eight hand-crafted model airplanes. After working hard all fall, their aviation project recently caught the eye of Evergreen Packaging®, a global leader in beverage paperboard carton manufacturing. Students entered the company’s seventh annual Made by Milk Construction
Lights, camera, action: North Lake College video technology students look forward to careers in TV and film
By Cesar Canizales. The newscast’s director told one of the camera operators to zoom in on the anchor, then counted down as the show’s opening music started to play. The “jib” (or boom camera) descended on the set and slowly moved toward the anchor’s desk. Nervously, the director said, “Ready, camera 1; take 1,” into his microphone. However, on this occasion, one of the cameras was not framed correctly, and
Police announce New Year’s Eve weekend DWI No-Refusal results
The Irving Police Department conducted DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) No-Refusal operations over the New Year’s Eve holiday weekend. The operations took place on the nights of Friday, Dec. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 31 by means of a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation. During No-Refusal operations, those arrested for DWI are offered only a blood test to determine their blood alcohol concentration. A search warrant, authorizing a blood draw,
Texas Half Marathon runs along through unpredictable weather
North Texas Book Festival welcomes educators, librarians, volunteers
North Lake Aquatic Center closing for renovations
Celebrate the New Year with 10 free trees
Irving Mayor to be dismissed from Mohamed defamation lawsuit
La Buena Vida boys move from house to apartments
Cardwell artist studies at the Crow Collection
Brandenburg Elementary wins national Made by Milk competition
Lights, camera, action: North Lake College video technology students look forward to careers in TV and film
Police announce New Year’s Eve weekend DWI No-Refusal results
Rambler 01-28-2017
Please click on link below for full pdf Ramb01282017Readmore »
RECENT STORIES
Film Review: M. Night Shyamalan shines on screen once again0
Synopsis: After three girls are kidnapped by a man with 24 distinct personalities, they must find some of the different personalities that can help them while running away and staying alive from the others. Review:
Radio show reflects MLK’s message for today0
Photo: Sharon Goodspeed Keaton sings during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. event presented at the Irving Arts Center. /Photo by Matt Pedersen Many people take advantage of Martin Luther King Jr. Day to reflect
Health and wealth in one: How to make money while working out0
By Nathaniel Sillin The end of the year is a perennial period of self-reflection, and I enjoy partaking in setting a few New Year’s resolutions. Unfortunately, I’ve (more than once) enthusiastically started a year with
LBJ Express Engineers join middle school science club for technology day0
Photo: Science club students at Charles M. Blalack Middle School explore new technologies. /Courtesy Photo DALLAS – LBJ Express engineers visited Charles M. Blalack Middle School’s science club for MakerSpace Technology Day and spoke to
Dog on lap while driving: Unsafe and illegal0
While driving under the influence was once the major focus of safety on the road, distracted driving of all kinds has gained national attention in recent years. Texting and driving has proven to be
Your local events0
Five Women Wearing The Same Dress January 20 – February 4 MainStage Irving-Las Colinas continues its 2016-17 Razzle Dazzle season with the female-fueled play, Five Women Wearing The Same Dress. The production opens at the Irving
MacArthur musician earns top honor0
MacArthur senior and tuba player Erik Hernandez-Trujillo achieved the highest honor a Texas music student can receive. After excelling in Area auditions on Jan. 7, Erik placed in the 2017 Texas All-State Band. He is
Texas A&M institute sends up ‘bat signal’ for help from Texas landowners0
By Paul Schattenberg COLLEGE STATION — The Texas A&M Institute of Renewable Natural Resources bat research team is asking Texas residents to help document bat species and populations throughout the state. The institute’s Bat and Hibernacula