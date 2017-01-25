Rambler Newspapers

By Cesar Canizales. The newscast’s director told one of the camera operators to zoom in on the anchor, then counted down as the show’s opening music started to play. The “jib” (or boom camera) descended on the set and slowly moved toward the anchor’s desk. Nervously, the director said, “Ready, camera 1; take 1,” into his microphone. However, on this occasion, one of the cameras was not framed correctly, and