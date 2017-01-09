Rambler Newspapers

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas nursing homes are underfunded and facing a crisis, but that’s no surprise to Texans. A recent survey conducted by Opinion Access, a NY-based polling firm, thru support from the American Health Care Association shows that 81 percent of Texans agree nursing homes in Texas are facing a crisis, because the state is not adequately funding them. “These results are alarming, but not surprising,” said Kevin Warren, president
FEATURED STORIES
Texas’ most classic and clever personalized plates
Austin, TX — Texas’ best, most classic and funniest personalized license plates for 2016 have been revealed. My Plates has named their favorite plate combinations for 2016 in a series of category awards following a big year in personalized plate sales. There was a starting list of over 30,000 different personalized plates that were narrowed down to My Plates’ top 27 plate messages across nine categories. “Every day across the year,
Department of Transportation announces grant to build TEX Rail in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) recently announced a $499.39 million federal grant agreement with the Fort Worth Transportation Authority (FWTA) to build TEX Rail, a commuter rail line between downtown Fort Worth and the Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport. The project will link three of the region’s major activity centers and provide an alternative to travel on the area’s congested
Meat from animals critical for good health and development
By Blair Fannin COLLEGE STATION – A 14 percent decline in U.S. consumer meat consumption over the past decade has caused alarm with one Texas A&M AgriLife scientist who warns the effects could be dire for overall human health and child development. Dr. Guoyao Wu, distinguished professor in the department of animal science at Texas A&M University, said U.S. consumers have been overwhelmed with misinformation about protein and fats in meats,
Inaugural Share Tank program benefits community’s non-profits
Photo: One of the winners from the first Share Tank competition, representatives from Emma’s House receive a check to help them continue to serve Irving residents. /Photo by Joe Snell The road to the Share Tank celebration proved a nervous one for Gabrielle Johnson, member of the Irving non-profit Mothers Abandoned or Widowed (MAW). Johnson’s charity was among 27 fellow non-profits within the community that gathered at the Irving Arts Center
Salvation Army’s Super Lunch supports local programs
Photo: Drew Pearson holds a wreath being auctioned. /Photo by John Starkey Food, fun and football memories were shared by all during the 24th annual Irving Salvation Army Super Lunch presented at the Irving Convention Center on Monday, Dec. 12. The Super Lunch is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Irving chapter of The Salvation Army. All the funds raised at this event will go to programs run by the
Native American dances honor Our Lady of Guadalupe
Photo: Dressed in traditional Native American garb, dancers honor Our Lady of Guadalupe outside St. Luke’s Catholic Church. /Photo by John Starky On December 9, 1531, the unremarkable life of a peasant named Juan Diego was miraculously interrupted by a vision of the Virgin Mary. The stubbornness of the Archbishop of Mexico City, Fray Juan de Zumarraga, would require Mary to visit four more times over the next few days
Holy Family holds Santa Paws Run
Photo: All dressed up, competitors in the doggy costume contest take a break after the morning race. /Photo by Vaughn-zel Lloyd With the holiday season in full swing, hundreds of runners and their four footed companions gathered on a cold Saturday morning, Dec. 10, at Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic school to participate in a 5k run and 1k walk. The fourth annual Holy Family Santa Paws Run invited humans
Spreading holiday cheer through manicures
Photo: Students from the Ratteree Career Development Center spread joy through the Heritage Senior Center one manicure at a time. /Courtesy Photo Cosmetology students from Irving ISD’s Ratteree Career Development Center recently visited Heritage Senior Center to provide holiday manicures with nail art. Over the course of the two days, 11 students provided free manicure services to approximately 40 members of the center – both men and women. This was
Irving Arts Center’s Open House promotes creativity and recycling
The Irving Arts Center hosted its annual Holiday Open House, welcoming local families to enjoy a night of entertainment, art displays, and Christmas cookies on Friday, Dec. 9. Every year the center’s leadership selects a theme to make the event as fun as possible for their visitors, and this year proved to be unique by combining artistic creativity with environmental awareness. The Green Christmas Holiday Open House continued the
Rambler 01-07-2017
RECENT STORIES
Resolve to replace your bad financial habits0
By Nathaniel Sillin Most people have at least one bad financial habit. Whether it’s impulse shopping, forgetting to pay bills on time or putting off building that emergency fund, balancing what you want to do
Texas leaders receive child safety awards0
AUSTIN – The Texas Office for Prevention of Developmental Disabilities (TOPDD) hosted the sixth annual J.C. Montgomery Jr. Child Safety Awards ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Texas State Capitol. TOPDD seeks to build
Prepare for Medicare Part A and B price changes in 20170
By Nathaniel Sillin If you’re eligible for Medicare, or will be in the coming year, there are a few changes you should know about for 2017. An increase in the Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index
Film Review: Fences brings a powerfully acted play to film0
Synopsis: An African-American father struggles with race relations in the United States while trying to raise his family in the 1950s and coming to terms with the events of his life. Review: The fact that Fences feels more like
Girl Scout s’mores cookie makes its debut as cookie season returns0
Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas (GSNETX), the largest organization shaping young female leaders in North Texas, is preparing to kick off its 2017 Cookie Season starting Jan. 13 through Feb. 26. Since 1917 the Girl
DCCCD students can DART to school free in 20170
The decades-old game of Monopoly tries to make travel difficult for players – especially when they pick the go-to-jail card that says “Do not pass ‘Go.’ Do not collect $200.” Starting in January 2017, Dallas
Gingerbread Jubilee rocks season0
Photo: Good boys and girls line up outside a gingerbread house waiting to meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus during Valley Ranch’s Gingerbread Jubilee. /Photo by Matt Pedersen Valley Ranch was treated to an exciting
Nimitz students selected for leadership program0
Nimitz High School juniors Javier Blanco (left) and Samantha Espinoza (right) were selected for the 2017 Spirit of America Youth Leadership Program to be held March 16-10 at Valley Forge, Pa. This is a four-day