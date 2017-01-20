Rambler Newspapers

Ring in the New Year with 10 free flowering trees by joining the Arbor Day Foundation any time during January 2017. By becoming a part of the nonprofit Arbor Day Foundation, new members will receive two Sargent crabapples, three American redbuds, two Washington hawthorns, and three white flowering dogwoods. “These beautiful trees will beautify your home with lovely flowers of pink, yellow and white colors,” said Matt Harris, chief executive of the
FEATURED STORIES
Irving Mayor to be dismissed from Mohamed defamation lawsuit
Attorneys for Mohamed Mohamed announced they have agreed to voluntarily dismiss Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne from a lawsuit filed in September 2016 alleging she defamed the plaintiff’s son, Ahmed Mohamed, in connection with his September 2015 arrest for bringing a hoax bomb to MacArthur High School. The agreement for dismissal of Van Duyne follows shortly after attorneys for the Irving Mayor filed an answer asserting she was immune
La Buena Vida boys move from house to apartments
Photo: Celebrating change, MMC employees help boys enrolled in the La Buena Vida Youth Leadership Foundation program acclimate to their new homes. /Photo by Joe Snell Ezequiel Lopez stood over a boiling pot of arroz con leche as his roommates, Omar Ferretiz and Alejandro Perez, watched nervously nearby. The boys were cooking one of the first meals inside their new apartment after moving from their La Buena Vida home a
Cardwell artist studies at the Crow Collection
Junior Melissa Villasenor of Cardwell Career Preparatory Center was chosen to participate in the most recent Artist Residency Program at the Crow Collection of Asian Art. This unique program gives local high school students the opportunity to learn and create with a contemporary artist over multiple sessions while exploring the art and culture of Asia. Melissa (right, front row in white) and 11 other DFW students worked with visual artist
Brandenburg Elementary wins national Made by Milk competition
What do you get when you mix cardboard, popsicle sticks, water bottles, straws and 1,244 milk cartons? Ask the fifth grade, gifted and talented students of Brandenburg Elementary School, and they would say: eight hand-crafted model airplanes. After working hard all fall, their aviation project recently caught the eye of Evergreen Packaging®, a global leader in beverage paperboard carton manufacturing. Students entered the company’s seventh annual Made by Milk Construction
Lights, camera, action: North Lake College video technology students look forward to careers in TV and film
By Cesar Canizales. The newscast’s director told one of the camera operators to zoom in on the anchor, then counted down as the show’s opening music started to play. The “jib” (or boom camera) descended on the set and slowly moved toward the anchor’s desk. Nervously, the director said, “Ready, camera 1; take 1,” into his microphone. However, on this occasion, one of the cameras was not framed correctly, and
Police announce New Year’s Eve weekend DWI No-Refusal results
The Irving Police Department conducted DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) No-Refusal operations over the New Year’s Eve holiday weekend. The operations took place on the nights of Friday, Dec. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 31 by means of a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation. During No-Refusal operations, those arrested for DWI are offered only a blood test to determine their blood alcohol concentration. A search warrant, authorizing a blood draw,
Irving non-profits band together to improve homeless situation
Photo: As temperatures drop outside, a man stops to speak with a homeless person ‘camped’ in front of an open business. /Photo by John Starkey By Joe Snell and Shirley Jones Johnny Lee Combs was a custom furniture builder in Stephenville when his house and belongings were destroyed in a fire. Since then, he has settled in his former home of Irving, where he travels either by DART or on foot
Nursing homes at tipping point
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas nursing homes are underfunded and facing a crisis, but that’s no surprise to Texans. A recent survey conducted by Opinion Access, a NY-based polling firm, thru support from the American Health Care Association shows that 81 percent of Texans agree nursing homes in Texas are facing a crisis, because the state is not adequately funding them. “These results are alarming, but not surprising,” said Kevin Warren, president
Texas’ most classic and clever personalized plates
Austin, TX — Texas’ best, most classic and funniest personalized license plates for 2016 have been revealed. My Plates has named their favorite plate combinations for 2016 in a series of category awards following a big year in personalized plate sales. There was a starting list of over 30,000 different personalized plates that were narrowed down to My Plates’ top 27 plate messages across nine categories. “Every day across the year,
Rambler 01-14-2017
RECENT STORIES
Dog on lap while driving: Unsafe and illegal0
While driving under the influence was once the major focus of safety on the road, distracted driving of all kinds has gained national attention in recent years. Texting and driving has proven to be
Your local events0
Five Women Wearing The Same Dress January 20 – February 4 MainStage Irving-Las Colinas continues its 2016-17 Razzle Dazzle season with the female-fueled play, Five Women Wearing The Same Dress. The production opens at the Irving
MacArthur musician earns top honor0
MacArthur senior and tuba player Erik Hernandez-Trujillo achieved the highest honor a Texas music student can receive. After excelling in Area auditions on Jan. 7, Erik placed in the 2017 Texas All-State Band. He is
Texas A&M institute sends up ‘bat signal’ for help from Texas landowners0
By Paul Schattenberg COLLEGE STATION — The Texas A&M Institute of Renewable Natural Resources bat research team is asking Texas residents to help document bat species and populations throughout the state. The institute’s Bat and Hibernacula
Steer clear of student loan scammers with hollow promises, high-pressure tactics0
PHOENIX – With the U.S. Department of Education reporting that more than 40 percent of all borrowers are late or in default, it’s no wonder fake or unethical student debt relief companies are popping
Eddie and Brian’s Way brings cheer to emergency room patients0
Photo: Volunteers prepare to deliver a stretcher full of toys to patients visiting the emergency room at Baylor Scott & White Hospital./Courtesy photo For nearly 20 years, Eddie and Brian’s Way has been providing toys
Film Review: Great looking film brings gangsters blazing to the screen0
Synopsis: A story set in the Prohibition Era and centers around a group of individuals and their dealings in the world of organized crime. Review: A clear sign that Live By Night is a solid
Police investigate child abuse/death0
The Irving Police Department is investigating a child abuse case that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Officers responded to an unconscious person call at a home in the 1900 block of Rosebud Drive and